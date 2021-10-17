Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 612.20

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.20 ($8.00).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INF. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 401.50 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 540.62.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

