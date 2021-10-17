Analysts Set DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target at $65.00

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. DermTech has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $926.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

