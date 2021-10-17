Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $19.10

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CommScope by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CommScope by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in CommScope by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 136,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.