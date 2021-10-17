Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,813.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.17 or 0.06326147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00303144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.80 or 0.01014248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00088416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.79 or 0.00428835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00314001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00278457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004719 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

