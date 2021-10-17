California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,138 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Hologic worth $38,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hologic by 45.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hologic by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Hologic by 34.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.67 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

