Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 85,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

NYSE MSI opened at $239.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.30 and a 12-month high of $248.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

