Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $142.50 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

