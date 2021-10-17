Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 20,300.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $183.81 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

