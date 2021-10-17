Lincoln National Corp Has $380,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $65,113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 201.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after acquiring an additional 471,041 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

