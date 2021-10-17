Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 107,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 262.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

