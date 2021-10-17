Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

