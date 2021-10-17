Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,056 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in MetLife by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 883.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

