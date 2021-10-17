Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 745,230 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2,321.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,230 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of AGNC Investment worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,918,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

