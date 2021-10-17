Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 24,499 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 137.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $283.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

