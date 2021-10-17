Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,641.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 734 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66). Insiders have sold a total of 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,064,540 over the last 90 days.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,424.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,242.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

