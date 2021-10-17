Lightstreams Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $708.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00206056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00093172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

