Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Decreases By 27.1%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PMBC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

