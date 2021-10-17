Lincoln National Corp Has $440,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $691,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,672. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

FDS opened at $414.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.46 and a 200 day moving average of $349.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $418.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

