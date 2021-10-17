Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

