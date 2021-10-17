Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 207,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

