Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

