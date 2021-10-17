Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 360 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.