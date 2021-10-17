Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,155 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $207.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

