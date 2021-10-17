Axa S.A. Invests $1.98 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 145.8% in the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $212.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

