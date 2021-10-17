$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.75. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Shares of MCO opened at $371.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.90. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

