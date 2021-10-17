GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,552.16

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 127.3% higher against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $182,552.16 and $20,663.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,167.79 or 1.00115370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.00808091 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001662 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004425 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

