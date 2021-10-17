Brokerages Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT at $20.00

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.