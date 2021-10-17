The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

KR stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

