United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 11,629 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 288,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $807,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 100,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 306.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

LLY stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

