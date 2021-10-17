United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

