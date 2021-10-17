Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 578 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

