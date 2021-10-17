Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,493 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,132,000 after buying an additional 765,648 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,869,000 after buying an additional 293,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,590,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

