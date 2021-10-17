Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 347,649 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,649 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.72% of Progyny worth $37,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,334 shares of company stock worth $30,221,268. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

