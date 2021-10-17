Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 17,601 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $145.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.