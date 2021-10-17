National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,907 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.87% of National Research worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Research by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at $9,552,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. National Research Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.20.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $44,240.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

