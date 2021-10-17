Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

