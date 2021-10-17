First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.80 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

