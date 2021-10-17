CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 187.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 215.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.2% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 108,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,690,908 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.