UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of UDR worth $32,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSE UDR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

