California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 44,008 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,008 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $34,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $48.41 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.