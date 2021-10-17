Stifel Financial Corp Sells 36,277 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Unity Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 309.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $379,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion and a PE ratio of -64.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

