Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $206.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.33. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

