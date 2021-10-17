Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $577,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

