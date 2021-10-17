Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,839,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $266.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.52.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

