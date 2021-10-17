Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $46,730,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

