Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,600 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,505,000 after acquiring an additional 160,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 62.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

BMO opened at $107.21 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

