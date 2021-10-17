Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$53.28

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.75. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$25.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -16.77.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

