-$1.00 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.85). uniQure posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of QURE opened at $30.06 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,903 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

