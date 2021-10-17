Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

