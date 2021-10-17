HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,910 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,722,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $11,772,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

